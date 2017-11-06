First grader lands spot in Johnson County High's Trojan Band

Excitement explodes as Johnson County High gears up for another Football Friday night.

The fight song rings out from the band, but not without its newest recruit who packs pint-sized power.

At just 6-years-old, Morgan Prosser already has years of experience that started at his family's church.

Morgan says it all came easy.

"I just picked it up right away,” said Prosser.

And he did this starting at the age of two. His dreams began and lead him here.

"One day I want to play in a band, and I will play in a band," Prosser recalled.

At the beginning of the football season, showing off led to Morgan's big break with a big band.

Now every Friday, the first grader keeps time with the Johnson County High Trojan Band where he says he has them beat.

"I turn into a wild Morgan, I show out," Prosser joked.

That's exactly what he did for the homecoming game at Lovett Stadium

He plays all night alongside his mentor Cam, who serves as healthy competition. The two play head-to-head on one snare drum.

Band director Stephenie Adams says it’s a pleasure watching the two boys.

"He just kept hanging out with them, he plays at church, and the Lord has given him a great talent to be able to play,” Adams said.

Adams says his energy is contagious and helps keep the band at high tempo.

"It's inspiring, it keeps me going and it keeps all the rest of them going,” said Adams.

Morgan will keep doing so, until he gets his rockin' nickname: Mikey Jordan Rockstar.

