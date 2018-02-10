Five men wounded after late night fight in Warner Robins trailer park

Five men were wounded during a fight in Warner Robins overnight on Saturday.

The fight happened in the 100 block of Wall Street, Lot 28 around 12:47 a.m., according to a Warner Robins Police Department news release.

The release says when the responding officers arrived, they found two males, 25 and 27, with knife wounds. One with a thigh wound and the other with a wound in the stomach.

One of the injured men were in a fight earlier at Lot 28 in the same trailer park.

The two were transported to Navicent Health in Macon to be treated for their injuries.

Officers also met with three more males, 30, 44 and one of an unknown age, at the Houston Medical Center. The three were also involved in the fight.

Two of the wounded were transported to Navicent for further treatment.

A witness said that a pickup truck was parked at Lot 28 with 6 inside, arguing. They all got out of the truck and entered the trailer at Lot 28.

They all later came out of the trailer and got back into the truck heading to Houston Medical Center with those who were wounded.

Suspects in the incidents are some who were wounded.

The release says that alcohol was a factor in the incident.

Anyone with information should call Detective Brett Rozier at 478-302-5238 or Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.

