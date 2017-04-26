A high-speed chase on I-75 ends with the arrest of a Florida man after police found 3 kilograms of methamphetamine in his car.





Courtesy of Monroe County Sheriff's Office

Astor Chevalleau II fled from Georgia State Patrol Troopers after a traffic stop around 5:30 p.m. Wednesday evening. The 33-year-old led police on a chase that reached speeds of more than 130 miles per hour.





According to a news release, Chevalleau rammed multiple patrol cars and attempted to flee north in the southbound lanes before a trooper rammed into his car and pushed him into the median. When the car finally came to a stop, officials found three kilograms of meth, more than 100 grams of liquid Hydrocodone, a loaded handgun and other drug paraphernalia.

Chevalleau was taken to Monroe County Hospital for medical evaluation and then released to police. The Florida native is charged with multiple drug charges that include:

Violation of Georgia Controlled Substances Act - Trafficking Methamphetamine

Violation of Georgia Controlled Substances Act - Schedule II w/intent

Violation of Georgia Controlled Substances Act - Possession of drug related objects

Possession of a Firearm during the Commission of s Felony

Aggravated Assault on a Law Enforcement Officer (2 counts)

Obstruction of a Law Enforcement Officer

Fleeing and attempting to elude Law Enforcement Officers

Speeding

Window Tint Violation Police say Chevalleau has a lengthy arrest history in Florida for drug charges.

© 2017 WMAZ-TV