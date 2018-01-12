Flu-related deaths confirmed in Georgia

Flu Shot (Photo: KING)

The Georgia Department of Public Health is urging anyone in Georgia that has not gotten a flu shot to get one after it says the organization has confirmed four flu-related deaths in the state.

That number is expected to increase as the flu is widespread in Georgia, according to a Georgia Department of Public Health (DPH) news release.

The release says the predominant strain of flu in the state is Influenza A (H3N2).

Influenza A can be hard on those who are very young, over 65 or who have existing medical conditions.

Flu symptoms can include fever, cough, sore throat, runny or stuffy nose, body aches, headache, chills and fatigue. Symptoms may vary from person to person.

Besides getting a flu shot DPH says here are a few other ways to prevent getting the flu:

Frequent and thorough hand-washing with soap and warm water. Alcohol based gels are the next best thing if you don’t have accessto soap and water.

Cover your nose and mouth when coughing and sneezing to help prevent the spread of the flu. Use a tissue or cough or sneeze into the crook of your elbow or arm.

Avoid touching your face as flu germs can get into the body through mucus membranes of the nose, mouth and eyes.

If you are sick, stay home from school or work. Flu sufferers should be free of a fever, without the use of a fever reducer, for at least 24 hours before returning to school or work.

