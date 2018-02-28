Flu visits to Medical Center at Navicent Health declining

MACON - Looks like the flu may be a thing of the past. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, people with flu-like illness is dwindling. We spoke to one local business that is keeping employees and customers safe and we also found out if flu visits are trending down.

Oliver's corner bistro manager Nikki Hammock is taking all necessary precautions to keep her 20 employees and customers safe during the flu season.

"If someone tells me they're sick, the first thing I do is say, 'OK, try and get your shift covered. If you can't get your shift covered, next step is let's try to get you to a doctor, get you a doctor's excuse so you can get covered from work,'" Hammock said.

Taking no chances and making sure the restaurant places more emphasis on keeping silverware sanitized, and deep cleaning at least twice a week, employees pay close attention when dealing with customers, Hammock said.

"Especially with bussing people's plates, that's a big thing for me, if you are bussing a table, that something that other people are eating at, you do not know if they are sick or if they are not showing symptoms yet," Hammock Said.

But according to Doctor John Wood, who is the Medical Director of the Medical Center, emergency room flu traffic is moving to the slow lane.

"The last week has been a little nice for us, we have seen those cases trend down, so that has been some welcome relief. We are still seeing it, but not at the magnitude we have seen it before," Wood said.

Wood said the last time the flu was this rough was 2008, but we are approaching the time of year when cases decline.

"People are outside, not necessarily as bunched up as they were the weeks before with the cold and rain, so they are not spreading it as much, then again, this is the time of the year when we typically start to see the flu dissipate anyway," Wood said.

Even though the flu maybe going away, Wood still recommends that you get a flu shot and follow these tips.

"Hand hygiene is important -- wash your hands good, obviously if you're around somebody who is coughing, try not be in their face. If know somebody is sick, stay away from them," Wood said.

The CDC always recommends staying home for at least 24 hours once you break a fever from the flu.

