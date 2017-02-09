Folks spread the love for Valentine's Day

We're coming up on your last weekend to shop before Valentine's Day, which falls on Tuesday this year.

The National Retail Federation says as a country we will spend just over $18 billion.

Lawrence Mayer in Macon is ready for February 14th . They've even got an 18-wheeler parked out back, chock full of flowers.

Joyce Freeman manages things for the big day.

"I have this guy who buys for his wife and then a few little flowers for his daughters, and it's really sweet, and then send flowers out to California to his mom while he's thinking about her, so it's a family thing for Valentine's, not just for the girlfriend," Freeman explained.

More people on the list can add more pressure for everyone.

Betty Rogers' granddaughter is an Air Force Cadet.

"We used to give candy with a card, but I'm sending her some of her favorite stuff -- beef jerky, an Amazon gift card so she can buy things she might need," Rogers said with a smile.

Linda Brambila isn't retired, but she owns a Merle Norman studio off Bass Road. She raised kids and has a warning if you get daring this holiday.

"So I barely made it to the classroom for the party for the Valentine Day event with all the mailboxes for the children," she recalled with a chuckle. "My advice to moms is if you're planning a craft project for Valentine's Day, start now."

Either way, if you make it or buy it, the National Retail Federation says each shopper won't spend quite as much this year, down 10 bucks to an estimated $136.

We ran into Robbie Moss, but we can't tell you why he showed up in a flower shop, and he says when it comes to Valentine's Day, everyone's in the same Cupid boat.

"I think it's equal pressure because everybody be wanting the same thing a gift on Valentine."

