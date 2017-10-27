Henry E. Poole (Bibb County jail) (Photo: O'Donnell, Bernard)

A former Bibb County jail guard is accused of billing the sheriff's office for more than 400 hours when he was actually driving a Macon Transit bus.

Henry E. Poole, 51, was arrested Thursday night and booked into the jail where he used to work as a guard.

He was released on $10,000 bond about an hour later.

According to jail records, he is charged with theft by taking and violating his oath.

Lt. Randy Gonzalez said Poole has worked as a jail guard for about 15 years.

He also works as a Macon Transit Authority driver.

Between Jan. 1 and Aug. 31, according to an arrest warrant, Poole billed the sheriff's office for 435 hours when he was actually working for the transit authority.

That cost the county is about $7,830.15.

The warrant says Poole admitted to investigators that he filed false payroll records.

He resigned Sept. 28, while still under investigation, Gonzalez said.

David Golder, interim general manager, said Poole has been driving for several years and still works for the authority. He was not aware of Thursday's arrest.

