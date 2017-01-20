Former District Attorney Fred Bright dabs on cancer and beats it

After a year and a half of battling cancer former District Attorney Fred Bright says he's cancer free.

Yvonne Thomas talked to Bright about beating with cancer and his plans to get back in the courtroom.



Fred Bright says he's a prosecutor by heart. “That was my only job,” said Bright. “That was my whole career for 34 years.”

The Former Ocmulgee District Attorney says practicing law was always in his plan. “I've done probably 400 cases, about 400 jury trials,” said Bright. “I love the job so much I just couldn't give it up.”

But just like some cases, life can throw you a curve ball. “I had a health issue, Non-Hodgkins lymphoma.”

Bright says he fought cancer privately for five years. “When the doctor finally said it's time to pull the trigger,” said Bright. “It was starting to get into some lymphnodes.”



He retired during the middle of his term in August 2015 to undergo treatment. “I knew it was going to be rough. the doctors were very candid with me,” said Bright. After four rounds of chemotherapy and a bone marrow transplant, Bright says with the help of his family he hit cancer with a "dab" and beat it. “It really is an eye-opening and life changing experience. It really it really is. It makes you appreciate every day,” said Bright.

Now that he's in remission. Bright says he' wants to take on a new challenge. “I have applied for the appointment for United States Attorney for the Middle District of Georgia,” said Bright.



Bright says he knows, without reasonable doubt, that he's ready to go toe to toe with the law.

The U.S District Attorney is appointed by the President. Bright says the Trump administration could name their choice by Spring, but the nominee would also need to be approved by the Senate. The current U.S. District Attorney in Central Georgia is G.F. "Pete" Peterman.

