The Georgia Bureau of investigation arrested a former Laurens County sheriff's deputy in connection with a kidnapping and assault case.

Chris Chappell, 53, is accused of being a party to a crime in which his step-sons allegedly kidnapped their mother and assaulted another woman on Jan. 15 in Washington County, according to a GBI news release.

The step-sons, Coley and Bailey Brantley, were arrested in Washington County the day of the crime.

After an investigation, a state grand jury indicted Chappell.

Chappell is charged with kidnapping, aggravated battery, burglary in the first degree, perjury, violation of oath, and family violence

Chappell was the a deputy sheriff in Laurens County at the time of the alleged kidnapping.

© 2017 WMAZ-TV