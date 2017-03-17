WMAZ
Close

Laurens County deputy arrested in kidnapping case

WMAZ 12:56 PM. EDT March 17, 2017

The Georgia Bureau of investigation arrested a former Laurens County sheriff's deputy in connection with a kidnapping and assault case. 

Chris Chappell, 53, is accused of being a party to a crime in which his step-sons allegedly kidnapped their mother and assaulted another woman on Jan. 15 in Washington County, according to a GBI news release.

The step-sons, Coley and Bailey Brantley, were arrested in Washington County the day of the crime. 

After an investigation, a state grand jury indicted Chappell. 

Chappell is charged with kidnapping, aggravated battery, burglary in the first degree, perjury, violation of oath, and family violence

Chappell was the a deputy sheriff in Laurens County at the time of the alleged kidnapping. 

© 2017 WMAZ-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories