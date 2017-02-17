Former Lost Boy of Sudan finds new brotherhood with Atlanta Police

Officer Jacob March (Photo: WXIA)

After enduring unspeakable tragedy and hardship, a metro Atlanta man has a chance for a new beginning.

Jacob Mach is one of thousands known as the Lost Boys of Sudan. He spent a decade on the run, not welcome anywhere but in refugee camps. But on Feb. 17, he was welcomed by the Atlanta Police Department as a newly sworn officer.

The Atlanta Police Department bragged on their new recruit by posting a photo of Mach and his son.

First day as an Atlanta Police Officer! His son is especially proud of Officer Jacob Mach, a Lost Boy of Sudan who has realized his dream. pic.twitter.com/wGYmwUwwgF — Atlanta Police Dept (@Atlanta_Police) February 15, 2017

11Alive’s Valerie Hoff was there during afternoon roll call at the Atlanta Police Department’s CNN Center Precinct, when Mach was made official.

“I am so excited for the opportunity the Atlanta Police Department has given me,” he told 11Alive.

Being sworn in is serious business but Mach was all smiles, on this, his first day as an Atlanta Police officer. That’s because getting to this point was a struggle against insurmountable odds. After fleeing Sudan’s civil war with thousands of other children in the 1990’s, he spent years on the run in Ethiopia and Kenya.

“A lot of colleagues were eaten by lions, hyenas, wild animals,” Mach recounted. “There was no food, some of them starved to death.”

Seen here in a New York Times documentary, Officer Mach was one of about 500 Lost Boys of Sudan brought to Atlanta by charity organizations in 2000. He struggled with language and multiple minimum wage jobs before graduating from Georgia State, and recently the police academy.

“To protect and reduce crime that’s what I’m looking forward to doing,” he told 11Alive.

Mach hopes to reach out to other immigrants and refugees who may not know the language or understand the laws and serve the city that’s given him so much.

"I’ve been there," he said. I know how it feels to be are a refugee and come to a new country and learn a new country and try to blend in."

He arrived here as a refugee, but is now a U.S. Citizen, college graduate and finally, a police officer.

“America is great it’s an exceptional country the sky is the limit for you,” he said.

