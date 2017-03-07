Former Macon attorney indicted on seven charges

Courtesy: Bibb County Sheriff's Office (Photo: WMAZ)

On Tuesday, a Bibb County Grand Jury indicted a former Macon attorney.

The 7-count indictment charges Arjun Kapoor of aggravated assault, battery, false imprisonment and possession of a firearm.

According to a Bibb County deputy's incident report, in December of 2016, Kapoor zip-tied his girlfriend's wrists and put a rag in her mouth, choking her, and forced her to lay face down and began kicking her in the ribs.

In the incident report, the girlfriend told the deputy that Kapoor snorted Adderall and smoked synthetic marijuana before the attack.

According to the State Bar of Georgia's website, Kapoor voluntarily surrendered his license in 2014 following a plea for the sale of metamphetamines.

