Former Macon radio station owner charged with burglary

A dispute over ownership of a radio-transmitter tower landed a Macon businessman in jail Sunday.

Lowell Register was arrested Sunday afternoon in Peach County after deputies saw him and his son-in-law trying to break into the Creek 100.9’s radio tower, according to Peach Sheriff Terry Deese.

He says that deputies were keeping an eye on the property following Saturday’s break-ins at the same place.

Peach County investigator John Edwards said the deputy drove by around 2:30 p.m. Sunday and saw Register with a drill in his hand trying to get inside the radio tower, and he was arrested.

Deese says Register is charged with burglary and there may be additional charges.

Brad Evans, co-owner of the radio station, said he would seek federal charges against Register for attempting to interfere with their broadcasting.

The Creek was off the air for several hours Saturday after someone broke in and stole the motherboard chip, shutting off the transmitter. The chip was later found in a plastic bag Sunday next to the radio tower.

Bibb deputies were involved Saturday because the radio station’s office is on Cherry Street in Macon.

According to Lt. Randy Gonzalez with the Bibb Sheriff’s Office, the deputy who spoke to Register on Saturday said he admitted to taking the chip, but Register said it was because it was on his property.

Evans says The Creek owns the building and all of the equipment outright, but ownership of the tower site is currently under dispute in court.

Gonzalez says Register told the Bibb deputy that Evans is supposed to pay him rent because he owns the property.

But Evans says since they bought Creek Media, they have never been asked to pay rent.

WMAZ spoke to Register Sunday morning, several hours before he was arrested.

He said he'd committed no crime, but referred questions to his lawyer Wes Boyer, who did not return our phone calls.

© 2017 WMAZ-TV