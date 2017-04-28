Former mayor leads protest of beer festival in Macon park named for civil rights icon

Former Macon Mayor C. Jack Ellis led a group of protestors Friday who are angry that a beer festival is being held in a city park named for civil rights icon Rosa Parks.

The Just Tap'd Craft Beer Festival is 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday at Rosa Parks Square on First Street.

"This is a place for peace, to reflect, and to depict justice. That's what we're trying to do here," Ellis said holding up artist renderings of the park from when it was in its planning phase.

"Rosa Parks gave birth to the civil rights movement ... We care about Rosa Parks ... We care about her legacy," said Ellis, who during his tenure as mayor worked with Rosa Parks' estate to have the park named for her. "We were the first city in the country to do that," he added.

Ellis was asked about what he's done before the protest to address the kinds of events that are held in the park.

"This is not a knee-jerk reaction," he said. "They (county officials) were aware of our concerns. The mayor (Robert Reichert) was in attendance when we expressed our displeasure going forward to have these activities in Rosa Parks square. So what they’ve said to us is that they either didn’t hear us or they don’t give a damn."

Another Macon activist, George Fadil Muhammad, was also at the protest. "This is a place of dignity. Not drunkenness," he said.

13WMAZ has reached out to Macon Mayor Robert Reichert's office for a response, but we've not heard back yet.

