Former Miss America preparing for first album release

Cantrell in the recording studio

Central Georgia's own former Miss America is back in town for the Cantrell Center Run to Lose 5K this weekend.

WMAZ caught up with Betty Cantrell about her music career and engagement.





She and her fiancé moved to Nashville at the beginning of this year to work on her first album. Cantrell told WMAZ the album will have 7 original songs, including one she wrote herself.

She said the album will have an older country theme.

“I really am trying to go backward in time a little bit and kind of bring back a little more of the classic country sound, a little less pop. So, it'll be more realistic country music, I hope people enjoy it and I hope that I can bring a new sound to country,” Cantrell said.

Cantrell also said the album will have more of an emotional feel, because she’s always been a fan of country ballads.

She said the album will be out in a few months. She's planning one of her first concerts for Macon at the Cox Capitol Theatre.

As for the fiancé? Cantrell said life has been so crazy since her reign ended as Miss America, they haven’t picked a wedding date yet, but she told WMAZ they're a very happy couple.

