Former Peach Co. hospital site to be redeveloped into hotel, entertainment complex

The site of the former Peach Regional Medical Center will look very different come spring 2019.

A new redevelopment project is estimated to be cost $14-15 million and will turn the unoccupied Peach Regional Medical Center on Blue Bird Boulevard in Fort Valley into a hotel, convention center, and entertainment complex.

Fort Valley Mayor Barbara Williams says there are only two motels in the city, and no hotels.

The new plans would include a 3-star hotel with a restaurant and bar, a family activity center with a bowling alley and movie theater, indoor and outdoor pools, and a convention center.





Williams says Phase 1 of construction will begin March 2018 and she hopes it will be completed in time for Fort Valley State University’s homecoming.

The project developer, the Donaldson Group, says they’ve made a commitment to hiring as many local businesses for construction as possible.

Groundbreaking is set for late September 2017. Williams says the project is being paid for through private investors and will not use taxpayer money.

