Former President Carter shares his experience on Presidents' Day

(Photo: Wade, Jakie)

Former United States President Jimmy Carter spoke about his thoughts on three topics that were important to him during his presidency. He talked about his vision for the Department of Education, striving to help the Women’s Movement, and how social media had impacted the presidency.

He said it was winning the Nobel Peace Prize in 2012, not the United States presidency, that makes him most proud. Carter said that he was totally shocked by the news. He said, “The only other time I can remember being that happy is on Sunday morning when they told me that my wife was alive.”

His wife Rosalynn Carter was supposed to be at the event with her husband. She has been by his side at the last three Presidents' Day events in Plains, Georgia. Even without his wife there, he was able to connect with three Peach County students -- Abigail Turner, Colton Roberts, and Alyssa Lunsford.

Turner asked about how the U.S. can compromise in politics. Turner said that she was really honored to ask the question and the former president's words resonated with her. Turner said, “As I asked my question, I was talking about compromise, and one thing I really want to focus on with a communications degree in agriculture is compromise with our producers and consumers and our people in Washington.”

“Some of the issues that he brought up, we’re starting to hear more and more about today, like the women’s rights issues,” said Lunsford.

Roberts said that he didn’t know a lot about former President Carter before the event, but listening to him answer his question reminded him of someone who used to look up to. “He kind of reminds me of what I would think in my childhood as Superman by saving things not by killing, but with peace.”

© 2018 WMAZ-TV