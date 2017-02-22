Former Robins airman gets life sentence in pregnant girlfriend's murder

Senior Airman Charles Amos Wilson III faces charges in three cases. (Photo: (Courtesy Photo))

A former Robins airman accused of killing his fiancé and her unborn child will serve life in prison without parole, but not the death penalty.

A military court-martial panel on Wednesday delivered their sentence on Charles Amos Wilson III.

He's a former support team member with the 461st Aircraft Maintenance Squadron.

Last week, Wilson was convicted of killing Tameda Ferguson, who was 8.5 months pregnant., back in 2013.

On Wednesday, the court-martial panel of Air Force officers and enlisted members delivered their sentence.

In addition to the life sentence, Wilson's rank was knocked down to E-1, a recruit's level. He loses all back pay and allowances and will be dishonorably discharged.

This is the last of three court-martial proceedings in the past year for Wilson.

In his first court-martial, Wilson was found not guilty of murder and arson charges as well as insurance fraud after a fire in his rental home killed Demetrius Hardy, a civilian employee at Robins.

In June, another jury found Wilson guilty of assault against a female Air Force technical sergeant back in 2012.

Robins Air Force Base released this statement on the sentence:

"The Air Force has great confidence in our military justice system which holds members accountable for their actions and provides a fair and efficient process for the just resolution of cases. Today, three-fourths of a panel of 13 officer and enlisted members sentenced Airman First Class Charles Amos Wilson III to Life without the eligibility for parole, a reduction to E-1, forfeiture of all pay and allowances and a dishonorable discharge for the premeditated murder of Ms. Tameda Ferguson and her unborn child. Airman First Class Wilson's crimes are an extreme departure from the high standards the Air Force sets for its people, and he is not representative of the exceptional Airmen serving and defending our nation."

(© 2017 WMAZ)