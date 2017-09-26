Former Robins commander McMahon nominated to be Assistant Secretary of Defense

A former top official at Robins Air Force base could be headed to the Pentagon.

Robert ‘Bob’ McMahon received a call Tuesday that he was nominated to be the Assistant Secretary of Defense for logistics and material readiness.

McMahon, who previously served as commander of the Warner Robins Air Logistics Center and director of logistics at the U.S. Air Force headquarters, said he was at the golf course when the call came in.

“I am honored that the president and Secretary of Defense would nominate me for this position and if confirmed, I am humbled to once again serve this nation with those who protect our freedoms,” said McMahon.

His nomination must now go before the Senate Armed Services Committee, but he is unsure of how long the process could take.

McMahon is currently on the board of directors for the Museum of Aviation Foundation and is president of Fickling Management Services.

