Former Robins employee tried to meet teen girl on base for sex

A Perry man was sentenced to 10 years in a federal prison on Monday after he tried to have sex with an underage girl on the base in 2016.

According to a release from the U.S. Department of Justice, 60-year-old Arthur Clark responded to an online ad posted as part of an undercover operation in June 2016.

For about three weeks, he chatted with what he believed to be a 14-year-old girl named ‘L’ that was actually an undercover agent.

The two eventually planned to meet for sex at her parents’ house on base in July.

Clark was arrested once he arrived and officers found unused condoms and lube in his car.

During questioning, he acknowledged knowing that she was underage and that he used his phone and work computer to speak to her.

Clark pleaded guilty in May 2017 and was sentenced Monday to a decade behind bars.

Because there is no parole in the federal system, his term will be followed by 25 years of supervised released and registration as a sex offender.

