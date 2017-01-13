Former Rochelle motel destroyed by fire

A fire destroyed the former Reid Motel in downtown Rochelle early Friday. (Photos by Deanne Dent Wilcox for 13WMAZ)

An early morning fire destroyed what used to be the Reid Motel in downtown Rochelle.

Abbeville Fire Chief Larry Brown says crews got to the scene on Highway 280 just after midnight Friday to find the two-story former motel fully engulfed in flames. He says crews worked all night to put out the fire, but the building is a total loss.

He says no one was inside the building at the time.

Chief Brown says it appears the flames started in one of the rooms and that someone had been entering and exiting the building from a back door.

Investigators are suspecting foul play, but they are still working to determine exactly how the fire got started.





