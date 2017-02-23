Former student charged with killing Tara Grinstead

Ryan Duke has been charged with murder in the death of Tara Grinstead.

An Ocilla man is in jail, charged with killing Ocilla school teacher Tara Grinstead in 2005.

According to GBI spokesman J.T. Ricketson, he is Ryan Alexander Duke, 33.

He said Duke was arrested Wednesday and is now in the Irwin County jail.

Ricketson said the GBI took out a warrant Thursday charging Duke with one count of murder.

He said the break in the 11-year-old case came to authorities “a few days ago” with information that led to further interviews and then yesterday's arrest.

RIcketson said Duke “never came up on our radar.”

Duke graduated in 2002 from Irwin County High School, where Grinstead taught.

Ricketson said Duke may face further charges in the case, but declined to comment further. That's up to prosecutors, he said.

The GBI spokesman also declined to comment on other aspects of the case, such as Duke's motive, how Grinstead died and whether others were involved.

He said they're still interviewing people in the case.

However, a GBI statement of the case says, "The search for Grinstead's remains continues."

(© 2017 WMAZ)