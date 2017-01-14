Former Wheeler Co. sheriff arrested, accused of stealing pine straw

Former Wheeler Sheriff Maurice Johnson

Former Wheeler County Sheriff Maurice Johnson was booked into the jail he used to run Friday.

According to Wheeler Chief Deputy Richie Floyd, a judge signed a warrant for Johnson's arrest after a man accused him of stealing pine straw.

According to the incident report, Rodney Horne Sr. says back in December, one of his workers saw Johnson loading bales of pine straw into a county truck.

Floyd says Johnson is charged with misdemeanor theft by taking because there were allegedly twelve bales in the truck - a value of about 30 dollars.

Horne says he noticed bales missing from his field for several weeks, totaling nearly $300.

Chief Deputy Floyd says Johnson was released Friday on a $2,500 property bond.

