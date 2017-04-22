Former Wheeler Co. sheriff charged with meth possession

Former Wheeler Sheriff Maurice Johnson

The former sheriff of Wheeler County was arrested Saturday in Twiggs County.

According to the Twiggs County Sheriff’s Office inmate database, Maurice Lynn Johnson is charged with felony methamphetamine possession and possession of drug paraphernalia.

He also received three traffic citations for following too closely, a window tint violation and a broken tag light.

This isn’t Johnson’s first run-in with the law after serving as sheriff.

He was arrested in Wheeler County in January and charged with theft by taking when a man said he saw Johnson stealing pine straw and loading it into a county truck.

© 2017 WMAZ-TV