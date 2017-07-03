Former Wings Cafe to reopen with familiar new look

It has been about two and a half years since Wings Cafe on Bloomfield Road in Macon closed after three people were killed during a shootout inside the bar.

Three others were also injured in the gunfight and county officials forbade the owner, Yong Kim, from reopening. A court order said Kim wasn't allowed to reopen for 24 months and he would not be allowed to use the name "Wings Cafe."

The time limit has passed and it appears the bar is primed to reopen with a new name and signage that looks pretty familiar.

The inside of the building was under renovation Monday morning with a signs that reads "Coming Soon! ESPM Sports Bar."

The logo for the new bar looks pretty close to that of TV's ESPN sports station.





© 2017 WMAZ-TV