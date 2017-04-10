Former WMAZ anchor Ernie Johnson to headline UGA commencement

(Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images) (Photo: Ethan Miller, 2017 Getty Images)

The University of Georgia announced its spring commencement speaker Monday and it is none other than Ernie Johnson Jr.

Johnson is a UGA alumnus and has hosted Turner’s NBA coverage for the last 27 years.

He graduated with his degree in journalism in 1978 and began his career in Macon at WMAZ in 1979 before moving to a station in Spartanburg a few years later.

Commencement will be held Friday, May 5, at 7 p.m. in Sanford Stadium in Athens.

