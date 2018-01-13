Formerly homeless man closes restaurant on snow day, serves homeless instead

Local restaurant feeds homeless (Photo: WHAS11)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) -- Most kids were out of school Friday and those who could, worked from home. The nasty weather even shut down some businesses. Barry’s Cheese Steaks and More closed their doors to customers but still served a group of Louisvillians that need the warm meal.

The "open sign" was turned off at Barry's Cheese Steaks and More Friday.



Owner Barry Washington turned away customers, dedicating this day to a different crowd.



"We felt it was necessary to shut down our business and just go shopping for the homeless," Washington said.



Over 900 pounds of chicken, nearly 100 pounds of ham, alongside side dishes and hot dogs were all given to Wayside Christian Mission, where they will feed some of the city's most vulnerable.



It’s a crowd Washington knows all too well.



"The highest I grade I completed was the eighth grade. So basically from the 8th grade to age 32, that's all I knew was the streets," Washington explained.



He said he remembers days like these- where he had nowhere warm to turn, nothing to eat.



"I always remembered that once I get straight, I'm going to give back," Washington said.



Now, he's 23 years sober.



Washington said, "I'm just thankful to be able to do this."



He said he’s hoping his donation might be the meal that inspires someone else to take a step toward their sobriety.

