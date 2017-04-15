Forsyth boy loses battle with cancer

WMAZ introduced you to Jamarion Johnson last year, a pre-teen from Forsyth who was fighting cancer.

But today, according to a post on the Monroe County Sheriff's Facebook page, the 12-year-old lost his battle.

In September 2014, he was diagnosed with Glioblastoma -- a malignant tumor affecting his brain -- forcing him to stop attending public school.

Twice a week, Deputy Ken Blandenburg would take Jamarion Johnson to Monroe County Middle school and even helped Johnson get sworn in as an Honorary Deputy at the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office.

Johnson said he wanted to be an officer to protect the good guys from the bad guys.

We offer our condolences to Johnson’s family and friends.

