Forsyth's police chief says he's not concerned about a scheduled gathering of "swingers" at a hotel this weekend

"Sounds like they're just inside the rooms, doing what grown folks do," said Chief Eddie Harris Thursday.

A group called South Side Swingers advertised the event, described as a "complete hotel take over for swingers only" at the Forsyth Comfort Inn.

The Monroe County Reporter in Forsyth led this week's issue with a story about the event -- headed "Swingers Taking Over 'No-Tell Hotel.' "

The event is titled "S.L.U.T.S." -- "Southern Ladies Up To Something."

Their website says the event starts Friday with "open doors, play rooms, music, jello shots, hot pizza, snacks, and a few ice breaker games to get the party vibe rolling."

Saturday night, "We will open up the dance floor and our strip pole for the hottest dance party in the South!" followed by "skinny dipping and hot tub playtime."

The website says, "Couples travel from all over the southeast for our events on the south side and this one will be HUGE!!!"

S.L.U.T.S. organizer Bobby Davis says events like this started as a hobby and became a full-time job.

He said he's from Georgia, but declined to say where, adding, "just say I'm from the area"

Davis called the event, "a members-only private event for consenting adult couples for what's known as the swingers community.

"We do this professionally, we provide security, we try to create an atmosphere where people can express themselves without judgment," he said.

"It started as a hobby, but meeting some of the people in the lifestyle enthused my wife and I," he said.

Now it's a full-time job and he has events in Forsyth every four to six weeks, he says. As many as 150 to 200 people attend.

"All these people have a right to privacy, because they can face discrimination." He compares it to the LGBT community.

He also says he advertises his events within the community, not publicly. "You really have to be looking for it," he said.

He suspects that the Monroe County Reporter was tipped off about the event by a competitor with "malicious intent."

Davis said he never experiences complaints or protests in the communities he visits.

"Honestly, this is the first experience we've ever had like this."

The manager of the Comfort Inn in Forsyth did not return our phone calls.

Chief Harris says he hasn't heard any complaints about the event and doesn't consider it a police matter. "As long as they're not on the outside, or running around in the streets, I'm not going to look into it."

