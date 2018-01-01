Forsyth family has Macon's first baby of 2018

Navicent Health in Macon welcomed its first baby of the new year just after 5 a.m. Monday.

The Floyd family from Forsyth said hello to their third child and second son.

He was born at 6 pounds and 13 ounces, but his mom and dad are waiting to name him.

His mother, Tabitha Floyd, says they’re deciding between Aiden, Oliver, or Isaac.

She says she was very ill with the pregnancy and it started off as twins, but she lost the other one at 10 weeks.

Now, they’ve got the hospital’s newest bundle of joy, but his mom says he didn’t quite make it in time.

“I'm a tax attorney and CPA, so I really wanted him to be born before midnight so we could get the extra tax benefit. This is God's sense of humor that he was born five hours after midnight,” said Floyd.

One of the nurses made a special New Year's hat for the baby boy.

Tabitha says he might get a name…after she takes a nap.

© 2018 WMAZ-TV