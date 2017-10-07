Forsyth helps kids cool down with new splash pad

(Photo: Wade, Jakie)

Fall is here, but the summer temperatures have not taken the hint.

The warm weather makes it possible for people to still enjoy a new Splash Pad that just opened in Forsyth.

Forsyth Mayor Eric Wilson says it was supposed to open at the end of May, but equipment delays pushed that date back.

With community pools being closed for years in Monroe County, people in Forsyth are excited to introduce the new attraction, even if it is behind schedule.

The splash pad's theme is public safety, with firefighter water shooters and a chance to splash around under the water tower.

"I'm really excited, she and I both sit down there and we like running around and try to like run around before the water splashes us," said Anna Wobine.

The splash pad cost about $200,000 to complete, using money from the city property tax.

The ribbon cutting for the pad is Sunday at 10 a.m. Mayor Eric Wilson encourages everyone to come and enjoy the space while the weather is still warm.

