Forsyth hosts inaugural Forsythia Drop

People across Central Georgia rang in the new year at dozens of events, and that includes Forsyth where they started a new tradition to bring in 2017.

The city hosted its first ever Forsythia Drop to bring in the new year.

But the ball wasn’t the only thing falling from the sky in on Saturday night.

“It's been really wet and really cold,” said mayor Eric Wilson.

The wet weather didn’t stop dozens of people from celebrating though.

“Forsyth has never done this before…this is the first time they've done it,” said Anna Holland. “We've never gone anywhere else like to Dublin or Macon or anywhere like that. We usually just stay at home, but since it was here in our hometown we decided to come out.”

She and others enjoyed live music and dancing in the street, while trying to stay warm.

“It was very cold out here, but I was very cozy cause I got like everything on,” said 11-year-old Oneisha Walker.

Wilson says the event was years in the making, and it’s something he wanted to be for the whole family.

“That’s what it’s all about; creating a sense of community,” said Wilson. “Giving folks something to do so they don’t have to drive out of town so they can do something closer to home.”

Wilson says they plan to host the event in downtown Forsyth for years to come.