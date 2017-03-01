Forsyth neighborhoods without water after water main break

People in several Forsyth neighborhoods are without water due to a water main break, according to city manager Janice Hall.

The areas affected include: Juliette Road and Joe Chambers Road, Maynard Drive and Wilder Drive, and Forsyth Landing and the Evergreen subdivision.

The line is currently being fixed and once water is restored, people will be under a boil-water advisory until the state certifies that it's clean.

Hall says that could happen by Friday afternoon.

