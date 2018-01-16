Forsyth woman faces charges in elder abuse ring

Michelle Oliver (GBI)

The state Attorney General says a Forysth woman was part of a ring that abused, intimidated and exploited elderly and disabled persons.

In September, Michelle Oliver, 39, was arrested for exploitation and intimidation of disabled adults, elder persons, and residents, according to the GBI.

Two other people -- a Suwanee man and a South Carolina nurse -- also face charges in the case.

Attorney General Chris Carr held a news conference Tuesday to discuss the case.

Authorities say Oliver was running an unlicensed personal-care home in Albany, named Miracle One Care Center. Seven elderly or disabled people lived at the home.

Investigators later four people living at Oliver's home in Forsyth and three more living at property she owned at 2475 Houston Ave. in Bibb County.

Carr's office says Oliver and another suspect, Harold Hunt, obtained the victims' Social Security benefits but deprived them of food, health care and other necessities.

The South Carolina nurse, Cynthia Riley, gave the victims psychotropic medicines and other prescriptions, but did not provide any needed medical care, according to the attorney general.

The case came to light, Carr said, because people living in Oliver's apartments in Albany were begging for food from neighbors.

Carr thanks more than a dozen law enforcement agencies that helped investigate the case and members of the public who came forward with tips

