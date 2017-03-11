Forsythia Festival has businesses seeing green

If you're heading into Forsyth this weekend you may notice everyone dressed in yellow, which can only mean one thing -- the Forsythia Festival is in town.

With more than 20,000 people coming into Central Georgia this weekend, the Forsythia Festival is on track to hit record numbers.

That's encouraging news for business owners who say the bigger the crowds, the better the business.

"This is definitely one of the biggest weekends for us. We probably have more people in during the festival in one day than we have all week," said Ann Rose, co-owner of High Cotton Uptown.

This is the 30th anniversary of the Forsythia Festival, but Rose says she wishes the festival could come around more often.





"It's a definite boost. We try to make sure that we are stocked with lots of inventory because we do lots of selling," Rose said.

For the past three years, the Forsythia Festival brings in anywhere from $5,000-10,000 for Rose's business.

Ann's Deli next door recently reopened under new management, and the owner can already tell this is going to be a weekend he won't forget.

"I know it's going to be really good...I can tell from the sheer number of customers and the chaos that's going on," said owner Greg Goolsby.

He says his sales are going through the roof.

"I think we will do five times what we would do on a typical day just from the sheer number of people that have come in so far," Goolsby said.

But regardless of if you decide to spend your green at this years festival -- the food, the fun, and the forsythias are definitely hitting the mark.

The festival will be in full swing until 5 p.m.

© 2017 WMAZ-TV