Forsythias in bloom before festival in Forsyth

The Forsythia Festival is only three weeks away, but in Forsyth, the flowers are already in bloom.

The festival kicks off the second weekend of March in downtown Forsyth.

The free event features arts and crafts, sporting tournaments, live entertainment, and more.

Monroe County resident Sue Pannell says the forsythias normally bloom in March, but the warm weather caused them to come a bit early.

"However, you've not really seen anything yet, because forsythia near the Forsythia Festival, it's like everything cooperates, and you'll see yellow everywhere," Pannell said. "You'll see signs in stores and wreaths on doors."

Pannell says the early bloom won't affect the festivities. The Forsythia Festival is March 11-12 in downtown Forsyth.









