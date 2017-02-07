Fort Valley boy dies in accidental shooting

(Photo: Wade, Jakie)

FORT VALLEY - A 6-year-old Fort Valley boy is dead after what police called an accidental shooting Monday night.

The child, Fiya Hollis, was taken from the Indian Oaks apartment complex to Peach County Hospital where he was pronounced dead, according to police.

Fort Valley police was called to the apartment complex just before 8 p.m. for a report of shots fired.

13WMAZ spoke with neighbor of the child who said he heard a single gunshot and went upstairs to the apartment unit that the child was in. He says he did CPR on the child and he didn't know where on the body the child was shot, but he was bleeding from his mouth.

The neighbor says the child's mother was not home at the time of the shooting, but did see the mother's other two teenage children come out of the apartment.

13WMAZ also spoke with the child’s grandmother. She says the boy was at home with a 10- and 13-year-old brother and sister. His mother was at work when it happened. The grandmother says the child found a gun in a drawer in the living room. He thought it was a fake gun and was playing with it and shot himself.

Fort Valley police Capt. Jerrell Smith said Tuesday morning that they believe the child was playing with the gun, which the mother used for protection. He said the gun was not locked up. No charges have been filed, but the case is still under investigation, Smith said.

The child was first grader at Hunt Elementary School.

(© 2017 WMAZ)