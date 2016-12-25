Fort Valley community prays for fallen law enforcement

While most celebrated Christmas Eve at home, a group of community members in Fort Valley celebrated a different way Saturday night.

Members from Greater Cathedral of Praise in Fort Valley, as well as community members, gathered at the gazebo downtown on Main Street to honor the lives of the fallen law enforcement officials in 2016.

Senior Pastor Timothy Deas says it's been a tough year for the men and women in blue, and with celebrating Christmas Sunday, they figured it'd be the perfect time to get together to pray for the families of those we lost this year, and to pray for everyone moving forward in 2017.

"I do believe that a part of law enforcement's job, or responsibility, is to defend and protect," said Deas. "I think they do an excellent job in doing that and sometimes we take that for granted. But this just spoke volumes to me because we're asking God to defend and protect not only us as citizens, but also our law enforcement."

The night of prayer meant a lot to the two Peach County deputies who attended the vigil. Peach County patrol deputy Wanda Bishop says it's nice to know the community has their backs.

"We deal with, the majority of the time, with negative situations on a daily basis and for our community and our citizens to show us support and love and be on our team, to be on our side, that means a whole lot," said Bishop.

There were around two dozen people who spent their Christmas Eve praying for law enforcement in Fort Valley.