Fort Valley councilwoman accused of child cruelty

Photo courtesy of the Peach County Sheriff's Office

A Fort Valley city council member is accused of child cruelty.

GBI Special Agent J.T. Ricketson says Juanita Bryant was arrested Friday and released on bond the same day.

He says she faces two felony charges of cruelty to children in the first degree.

The GBI has not released any further information on the alleged abuse or the victims.

He says the arrest came about a week after the Peach County Sheriff asked them to help investigate the case.

WMAZ could not reach Bryant for comment.

An incident report from the Peach County Sheriff's Office says she is accused of injuring two children, a 17-year-old and a 12-year-old. Investigators were contacted by the boys' mother, who said she was texted photos of the boys' injuries.

The injuries allegedly occurred in December and January, according to the report.

