Fort Valley High could become senior housing

The old Fort Valley High school may get a second chance to survive if a developer has their way. They hope to turn the building into senior housing, bringing it back to its former glory students remember.

Lois Railey remembers walking the halls. “It was the green waves then,” Railey said.

She now lives across the street from her old school but doesn’t like looking at it in its current condition.

“I see a rundown building, and it breaks my heart that it looks like that,” Railey said.

The school's now been dormant for decades. Since that time, windows have been busted and doors closed with chains, but now a developer wants to change that.

“The school's not in that bad of shape on the inside,” Executive Director of the Fort Valley Downtown Development Authority Kathie Lambert said. “It's hardwood floors, they'll bring all of that back to life. They are going to keep as much incorporated as they can, while bringing it up to code.”

She says the developer wants to turn the old classrooms into affordable apartments for seniors. Before the developer starts, they want to hear from the community at a meeting Thursday night.

“The big thing that they're looking for is if they get approved for this project, what can they do to give back to the community?” Lambert said.

She hopes the idea of a new use for the space helps others reminisce.

“I’m sure that anybody that went to school here, when they walk through it will have a flood of memories come in,” Lambert said.

As for Railey, she’s excited for the potential to walk down memory lane if the project gets completed, just as long as it doesn’t increase the traffic in that area...

“Oh, definitely, I think I probably will maybe even do some volunteer work for them,” Railey said.

The Downtown Development Authority is working with a developer, and Thursday, the developer will present their ideas and blueprints to the Fort Valley community. The meeting is at 5:30 p.m. at the Austin Theater.

© 2017 WMAZ-TV