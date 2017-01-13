Fort Valley man dies in semi-truck accident

traffic

Fort Valley's Department of Public Safety reported a man died in an accident with a semi-truck Friday morning.

According to the department's Facebook page, a 2016 Chevrolet Spark crashed into the back of the tractor trailer on Highway 96 near Lane Packing around 10:40 a.m.

Peach Coroner Kerry Rooks says 36-year-old Kerey Weatherspoon of Fort Valley was in the Chevrolet and went to Peach County Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Rooks says Weatherspoon was pronounced dead at 12:14 p.m.

The accident is under investigation by the Peach County Sheriff's Department and the Motor Carrier Compliance Division of the Georgia Department of Public Safety.

