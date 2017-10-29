Fort Valley man shot in Macon McDonald's parking lot

Crime

Bibb deputies say someone shot a Fort Valley man in a McDonald's parking lot in Macon Sunday.

A news release says Kelly Milner, 45, was sitting in his car at the McDonald's on Harrison Road, when a man and a woman got into his car.

The man demanded money from him, and when Milner tried to get out of his car, the man shot him in the right shoulder.

Milner's listed in stable condition at the Medical Center.

There is not a detailed description of the duo at this time.

Anyone with any other information about this shooting can call the sheriff's office at 478-751-7500.

