A Peach County Magistrate Court judge’s ruling may force a Fort Valley motocross track to close forever.

About three times a month, dirt bikers ride the course at the CKB motocross track. Keith Hoogstad built the private track on his land back in 2000.



“It was something me and my daughter did and as my friends caught on to what we were doing, more and more of my friends wanted to ride when I was in town,” Hoogstad said.



Since then he’s started a small club, charging members $250 a year.

Members were allowed to ride a couple times a month when Hoogstad opened the gates. Recently, his neighbors complained to officials about the track.



“They complained about the noise, but code enforcement actually came out and cited me for running a business without a business license, since I was in compliance with the noise ordinance,” Hoogstad said.



He doesn’t see a violation, and says his landscape business handles all the operations of the track.



“My landscape company covers all the grounds maintenance, the prep work, the labor, the equipment, to do the work irrigation supplies, everything to do with it the business takes care of,” Hoogstad said.



Peach County Chief Magistrate Judge Laurens Lee found him guilty writing in his judgment.



"CKB motocross is a business, albeit unprofitable and undoubtedly serving a good purpose. Nevertheless, it is and has been operating for some time without a license."



Hoogstad has until May 10 to appeal the judge’s decision or pay the $726.75 fine with 12 months of probation.



“I just don’t understand why they would shut something down that is so good for families, for veterans, for active military, I mean that’s why we do it,” Hoogstad said.

He plans to open the track possibly for the last time Saturday, April 15, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

