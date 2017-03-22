The Georgia Bureau of Investigation and Upson County Sheriff's Office are investigating after a wheelchair-bound man was found dead in the woods.

Upson County Sheriff Dan Kilgore says around 1:30 a.m. on Friday deputies found Troy Mane Johnson deceased in his wheelchair in a hunting camp in the woods off of Triune Mill Road.

They had received a tip from a woman who said her relative, Ruby Kate Coursey, told her she left a man in the woods.

Johnson was from Fort Valley and was a paraplegic with no use of his legs and limited use of one of his arms.

Kilgore says deputies located Johnson's body after finding a car smashed through the fence of the hunting property. Investigators learned Coursey had been borrowing that car.

Kilgore says Johnson was last seen with Coursey after she went to visit him at his home in Fort Valley on March 14. Johnson's family had not seen him since then. Investigators learned Johnson and Coursey had some sort of previous relationship.

Deputies took Coursey into custody on unrelated charges. Sheriff Kilgore says they are waiting on the results of an autopsy to charge Coursey with Johnson's death.

