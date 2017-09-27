Darrell Ross (Photo: Fort Valle Department of Public Safety)

A Fort Valley man was sentenced to life in prison with the possibility of parole Wednesday.

Superior Court Judge David Mincey sentenced Darrell Ross during a Wednesday session in Peach County Superior Court. Mincey also told the 31-year-old Ross that he must serve 60 years of the life sentence before being eligible for parole.

Earlier this month, a Peach County jury convicted Ross on 19 counts of home invasion and sexual assaults during a 2015 rampage that terrorized the area near Fort Valley State university.

During the sentencing, Ross maintained his innocence and told the court he plans to appeal his conviction.

