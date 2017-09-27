Fort Valley woman claims to be a victim of police brutality

A Fort Valley woman took to Facebook Monday to say that she had been a victim of police brutality.

In the post, India Martin states that the brutality took place at the Fort Valley Police Department by a Lt. Jordan.

She says he told her mother that her injuries were sustained at her home, which she claims is not true.

Martin was arrested for battery this past Saturday, according to a Fort Valley Department of Public Safety news release.

Martin told WMAZ that she was taken to an emergency room after being taken to the jail, which is where Lt. Jordan pushed her causing her head to hit the corner of a wall.

The release states that a complaint was made to the Peach County Sheriff's Department about the arrest on Saturday, and an investigation into the incident has been turned over to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.

Chief Spurgeon with the Fort Valley Police Department says Lt. Antoinne Jordan is on paid administrative leave.

