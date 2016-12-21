(Photo: Wade, Jakie)

Fort Valley is known for the world’s largest peach cobbler.

They want to celebrate that in a new way for 2017 by hosting the first New Year's Eve Peach Cobbler Drop.

They created a 10-by-10-foot illuminated peach cobbler that will drop in the middle of Main street.

On this New Year's Eve night, you can expect, live music, and karaoke, and every hour until midnight, you can bust out your moves with a Soul Train line and line dancing.

The entertainment is free for the community.

Latonia Ages, President of the Peach Activity Committee, says they have at least 12 vendors lined up for this event.

“There will be vendors selling 2017 party caps, hats and T-shirts, so it's going to be a lot going on in downtown Fort Valley that night. So we hope to see everybody here because we really are going to have a peach of a time,” said Ages

Benjamin Carpenter, Assistant Public Works Director for the city of Fort Valley says that the collaboration between the different departments make this event possible.

"We've never actually had a New Year's celebration. We do quite a few other celebrations, but we've never had a New Year's," said Carpenter.

Ages says that they're expecting 3,000 people to come out for the first Peach Cobbler Drop.

Nearby parking for the event will be located at Dollar General, Fort Valley Festival Park, and the courthouse.