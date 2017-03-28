Foul play not suspected in missing Central Ga. woman

Courtesy of Monroe County Sheriff's Office Facebook page

The Monroe County Sheriff's Office said Tuesday that they do not suspect foul play in a missing person's case they are currently investigating.

Sgt. Lawson Bittick says 40-year-old Sarah Tharpe was originally reported missing by a friend down in Tampa.

Tharpe was last seen on Dames Ferry Road near Georgia Highway 87 in Monroe County and her car was found with the keys still in the ignition.

The sheriff's office conducted a K9 search, aviation search and grid search of that area, but did not find Tharpe.

Bittick says at this time, they don't suspect foul play in her disappearance.

If you have seen Tharpe or where she is, you can contact the Monroe County Sheriff's Office at 478-994-7010

