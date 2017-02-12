Four arrested after Cordele man shot in the chest

A 33-year-old man is in the Medical Center, Navicent Health after being shot in the chest according to a report from the Crisp County Sheriff’s Office.

It says officers responded to a person shot call at a home in the 3500-block of Highway 280 East around 6:15 p.m. Saturday and found 33-year-old Joshua Pakula lying on the ground with a gunshot wound to the chest.

At the scene was a man from Tifton named Demetrius Collins, who was living at the home where the shooting happened. Collins was arrested on an outstanding probation warrant in Turner County and a probation violation.

The deputies were also told two men and a woman – Michael Underwood, Robbie Poole and Katrina Hodges -- ran away after the shooting.

They found Underwood and Hodges in the woods behind the house. Underwood is charged with possession of a firearm by a felon and pointing a gun at another. Hodges was questioned and is currently being held on a probation violation.

Poole was found Sunday afternoon and arrested on a probation warrant.

Investigators anticipate more charges as they work to find out more details about the events leading up to the shooting.

Pakula’s condition is unknown at this time.

