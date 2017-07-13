Four arrested in attempted burglary of Macon gun range

NOPD investigates a fatal shooting on Canal street.

Bibb County deputies arrested four juveniles who attempted to burglarize a Macon business twice this week.

A news release from the Bibb County Sheriff's Office says four juveniles tried to break into Eagle Gun Range located at 109 Woodfield Drive on Wednesday and then again on Thursday. They were allegedly caught on video trying to enter the back door of the business, and deputies were able to recognize and locate the suspects.

All four suspects were arrested and questioned. Two of the suspects, a 12-year-old boy and a 14-year-old boy, were taken to the Macon Regional Youth Detention Center. The other 13-year-old and 14-year-old boys were given court dates and released to their parents.

These incidents are currently under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Bibb Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500 or Macon Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.

