Four people charged in man's shooting death at Macon apartment complex

Bibb deputies made their fourth arrest Thursday in the shooting death of a 20-year-old in Macon.

The Bibb County Sheriff's Office says investigators found Deangelo Dewayne Davis in the Payne City area Thursday and charged him in Keenan Guice's death.

Deputies found the victim shot to death at Cobblestone Square Apartments on December 19, 2017.

Harold Wallace, Demarcus Colson and Markeysia Milligan are also charged in his death. They're all being held without bond in the Bibb County jail.

They also charged Davis with an unrelated charge of aggravated assault and warrants out of Twiggs and Wilkinson Counties.

Deputies say an argument led up to the shooting. Davis was shot in the chest and recovered at a local hospital. Guice died at the scene.

